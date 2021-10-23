Rahul Gandhi invited to 3-day Congress 'Chintan Shibir' in Gujarat

-
Gujarat Congress leaders have invited the party's former national president Rahul Gandhi to the three-day Chintan Shibir scheduled to be held in the state in November.
The meeting will draw plans regarding the state assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.
Top leaders of Gujarat Congress had a marathon meeting with the Gandhi scion on Friday in New Delhi.
He held a detailed discussion regarding the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat which are likely to be held in December next year with all the top leaders. There were also discussions regarding the presidentship of Gujarat Congress as well as the Leader of Opposition Party (LOP) position in Gujarat.
At present, both the positions are vacant, since both leaders holding that have resigned a long back.
The newly appointed Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma was also present and he was also briefed about the party position in Gujarat.
"We have invited Rahul Gandhi to participate in the three day Chintan Shibir that will be held in November and we are sure that he will be present in the Shibir and guide the Congress on the Party's stand in Gujarat," said Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president.
"There are no rifts in the party as spread by some. Today Rahul Gandhi had a detailed discussion with us for more than three hours and listened to everybody. He will be further meeting many others leaders also later and thereafter the party High command will take appropriate decisions regarding the Gujarat Congress leadership and also regarding the upcoming state assembly elections," Chavda added.
