Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong

The Congress Party have alleged that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Monday.
Congress leader Ajay Rai said that the airport authorities did not grant permission as they were under pressure, and that they used President Droupadi Murmu's visit as an 'excuse'.
He said Rahul Gandhi's flight was scheduled to land at Varanasi airport on Monday night, but was "deliberately" not given permission.
"Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive here and then go to Prayagraj, but the airport authority did not allow his plane to land due to pressure from the government. They said there is a heavy aircraft movement and traffic congestion and did not give permission," Rai alleged.
The Congress leader also said that the BJP government is 'scared' of Rahul Gandhi and hence they did not allow the plane to land at the airport in Varanasi.
"Prime minister of the country has been anxious since Rahul Gandhi led the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now, they are troubling Rahul," he added.
The Congress MP was scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on Monday night and to offer prayers in Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple today.
Notably, President Murmu visited Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday evening after offering prayers at the Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.
During her visit to Kashi for the first time, the President also attended the grand Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the evening, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:40 IST
