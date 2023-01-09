Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk with Rahul Gandhi today

-
ALSO READ
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi discusses high fuel costs, low subsidies with Kerala fishermen
Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting
-
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.
"Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!" Jothimani tweeted on Sunday which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.
Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.
Similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.
Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 08:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU