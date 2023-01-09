JUST IN
Business Standard

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk with Rahul Gandhi today

"Rahul Gandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!" MP Jothimani tweeted

Topics
Congress | Rahul Gandhi | women

ANI  Politics 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all women walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.

"Tomorrow is an all women walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on women empowerment, looking forward!" Jothimani tweeted on Sunday which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

Similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 08:11 IST

