Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to have all women walk with Rahul Gandhi today

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will witness all walk on Monday with Rahul Gandhi, said party MP Jothimani on Twitter.

"Tomorrow is an all walk in Bharat Jodo Yatra . one of the most exciting day. @RahulGandhi is very passionate and committed on empowerment, looking forward!" Jothimani tweeted on Sunday which was later retweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier in December when yatris headed towards the Peepulwada of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, MP on the occasion of Mahila Sashaktikaran Diwas, celebrated the day by continuing his journey of Bharat Jodo Yatra with women.

Similar occasion was witnessed in November On the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women walked with during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Haryana's Kurukshetra on Sunday.

