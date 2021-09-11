Congress calls BJP 'Bhayankar Jhagra Party' after Rupani's resignation

Calling the "Bhayankar Jhagra Party", general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the deep-seated infighting in all BJP-ruled states shows the failure of the party's top leadership.

" - Bhayankar Jhagra Party. Deep-seated infighting in all ruled states, be it Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Assam or Haryana. This shows failure of PM's and HM's leadership. If their appointed CM has failed and its people after 5 years, the onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji. Time to rid Gandhi-Patel's 'Karambhoomi' of the machiavellian BJP and its leadership," tweeted Surjewala.

The Congress' leader's remarks came in the backdrop of stepping down of Chief Minister from his post today.

Earlier on Saturday, Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister.

He said the development journey of should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the new leadership.

Rupani's resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.

Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot seat in Gujarat.

BJP had won 99 seats and 77 in the last assembly polls.

