Congress calls BJP 'Bhayankar Jhagra Party' after Rupani's resignation

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat job claims: It is Vijay Rupani's data vs Legislative Assembly data
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns, says change of guard natural in BJP
Don't think Gujarat Assembly polls will be advanced: CM Vijay Rupani
Quality of education in Gujarat govt schools improving: CM Rupani
Vijay Rupani quits as Gujarat CM ahead of assembly polls next year
-
Calling the BJP "Bhayankar Jhagra Party", Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the deep-seated infighting in all BJP-ruled states shows the failure of the party's top leadership.
"BJP - Bhayankar Jhagra Party. Deep-seated infighting in all BJP ruled states, be it Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, MP, Assam or Haryana. This shows failure of PM's and HM's leadership. If their appointed CM Vijay Rupani has failed Gujarat and its people after 5 years, the onus must lie at the doorsteps of Modiji. Time to rid Gandhi-Patel's 'Karambhoomi' of the machiavellian BJP and its leadership," tweeted Surjewala.
The Congress' leader's remarks came in the backdrop of stepping down of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from his post today.
Earlier on Saturday, Rupani met state Governor Acharya Devvrat earlier today and submitted his resignation as Chief Minister.
He said the development journey of Gujarat should continue under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and the new leadership.
Rupani's resignation comes more than a year before the assembly elections in the state.
Rupani had replaced Anandiben Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister in August 2016. He is MLA from Rajkot West seat in Gujarat.
BJP had won 99 seats and Congress 77 in the last assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU