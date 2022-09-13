BJP set for another easy victory in Gujarat assembly poll, says Amit Shah

-
ALSO READ
Shankersinh Vaghela launches party, will contest assembly polls in Gujarat
Congress leadership is missing Ahmed Patel's advice: Shankersinh Vaghela
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Recommended spectrum prices are rational, says Trai chief Vaghela
Amit Shah calls on BJP ministers to prioritise organisation's work
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that BJP will once again romp to power in Gujarat with 2/3 majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Expressing his confidence in the voters, he said the people will not get carried away by the false promises but will base their judgement on the development works carried out by the BJP till now.
Virtually addressing a gathering on the occasion of the first anniversary of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in office, Shah recalled that when Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the chief minister, the people were little apprehensive but he has proved everyone wrong and successfully completed one year.
Quoting a recent NITI Aayog report, he said Gujarat is number one in good governance in many aspects, may it be education, health or other sectors. He said that he continued the development work started by Narendra Modi as chief minister of the state.
In the BJP rule, the state has seen progress because law and order is in place, during the Congress rule, riots and curfew were common, blasts were common and so Gujarat never saw the development and progress.
Earlier in the day, Vedanta group had signed an MOU with the state government to invest Rs 1,54 lakh crore in Foxconn Semiconductor plant in Gujarat.
--IANS
har/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU