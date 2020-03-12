Congress ignored Mamata's warning, kept criticising her: TMC on Scindia

Accusing the of not heeding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's warning regarding the BJP's attitude, a senior Trinamool leader on Wednesday alleged that the has continued to make her and not the saffron outfit the main target of its attack in the state.

" had warned of this attitude of the BJP long back. Today she has been proved right. But here in Bengal, the Congress makes her the main target of attack," Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said here.

"Congress in the state is not even saying ten words against the BJP. But it saying hundred words against and Trinamool," said Chatterjee, also the state's Education Minister.

The Trinamool leader's comments came at a press conference when media persons sought his reaction on deserting the Congress and crossing over to the BJP.

Chatterjee also accused the CPI-M of the same approach.

"The CPI-M is also doing the same. When they see her (Mamata) in Delhi, they try to woo her. But in this state, they are only concerned about coming back to power. If you only think about coming back to power, this is inevitable.

"People who divide the society, will they think twice before dividing the party?" asked Chatterjee.