Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party MLAs from Punjab today in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will meet party MLAs from Punjab at his residence in Delhi on Friday.
Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Amid a series of meetings to end the factionalism in Punjab Congress, state party president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said that the current situation shall be resolved soon.
Days after the Congress-led government in Punjab gave government jobs to the sons of two sitting legislators, Jakhar said some wrong people are advising the Chief Minister which led to this decision.
"I hope the current situation will be solved soon. Some wrong people are advising Chief Minister over this decision (on giving jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs)," Jakhar had told reporters after meeting Rahul Gandhi.
Responding to a question on the ongoing dispute between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jakhar had said, "It's part of the consultation now."
Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that a report has been submitted to which a reply shall be received by July 8-10 and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu shall be called by the three-member panel set up by Sonia Gandhi, to submit his statements.
A three-member panel had been set up by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit. Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state also. The next assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year.
