JUST IN
Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary
Inclusive development essential of democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla
Winter session of Parliament to begin from December 7: Pralhad Joshi
Letter threatens blasts during Bharat Jodo Yatra, attack on Rahul Gandhi
3 mn posts in govt depts vacant, Kharge attacks PM Modi over lack of jobs
BJP asks govt, EC to note TMC MLA's statement on 'Bangladeshi' immigrants
Sambit Patra's office should be sealed as he is BJP spokesperson: Sisodia
BJP accuses AAP MCD candidate Mukesh Goel of corruption, ahead of polls
Cong slams Govt for filing petition against release of Rajiv case convicts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
If it comes to power, TMC will not control Meghalaya from Bengal: Banerjee
Business Standard

Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, paid tributes to his grandmother Indira Gandhi during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra.

Topics
Congress | Indira Gandhi | Indira Gandhi birth anniversary

ANI  General News 

Indira Gandhi
Indira Gandhi

Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and party chief President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, paid tributes to his grandmother Indira Gandhi during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Maharashtra.

Also, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid floral tributes to the former PM on her birth anniversary at Shakti Sthal in Delhi.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda also paid floral tributes to the former PM at the Shakti Sthal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to our former PM Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. Before entering Maharashtra, the Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. Under this, Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to encourage the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 11:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU