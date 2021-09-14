Congress likely to appoint new UP chief ahead of Assembly elections

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Archery in Olympics 2021: Deepika ninth in ranking round; Koreans dominate
Mukesh Sahani tones down after criticism by his own party MLA
Expansion of medical infra in Varanasi helped in fighting Covid: PM Modi
-
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh next year, the Congress is contemplating a change in the state unit to tap in the upper caste community, the current chief is from the backward community, sources in the party have said.
The consideration for the change is purely political as the Congress leadership is happy with the work of the state president, but the party has of late realised that it is not in the 'game of the OBC community' as the BJP and Samajwadi Party have occupied that space, sources further said.
The consideration is to woo the Brahmins as the community is said to be unhappy with the BJP in the state and all the parties, including the ruling party are trying to get their support.
Though the Congress has not many Brahmin leaders apart from Pramod Tiwari, Rajesh Mishra and Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
Kishnam, who contested election against Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, is said to be the top choice for the state party chief's post as he is a saint like Yogi Adityanath and is also popular among the minorities. But, the other two are also heavy weights. Pramod Tiwari has not lost his Assembly seat of Rampur Khas in Pratapgarh while Rajesh Mishra was MP from Varanasi after defeating Murli Manohar Joshi years ago.
The Congress has been boosting its image for giving the highest number of Brahmin chief ministers to the state, the last was the late N.D. Tiwari. The congress lost 1989 elections and from that year has been out of power in the state.
While other non Brahmin names are also being considered, including Rajaram Pal and P.L. Punia. Pal is a former MP while Punia is Chhattisgarh in-charge of the party.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday returned after a three-day visit to the state where she interacted with all the office-bearers and district presidents. Earlier, the party decided to take out a 'Congress Pratigya Yatra' with the tagline -- 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge', ahead of the Assembly elections.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the yatra would cover a distance of 12,000 kilometres and will pass through all major villages and towns.
The date of the yatra is yet undecided though sources said that it was likely to begin from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
--IANS
miz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU