Priyanka Gandhi wraps up her five-day UP tour ahead of assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka arrives in Lucknow, starts with silent protest against BJP govt
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
UP Congress to honour freedom fighters, farmers in every village: Priyanka
'We are not political tourists', Priyanka Gandhi hits back at BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers ahead of UP Assembly polls
-
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday left for Delhi after wrapping up her five-day tour of Uttar Pradesh during which she exhorted party workers to work round the clock for the 2022 UP Assembly polls.
Ending her five-day tour, Priyanka Gandhi told party workers in Rae Bareli that the Congress was planning to declare candidates well in time for the upcoming elections.
Faced with a stiff challenge to halt Congress's slide in the state, she had begun her tour on Thursday, starting with state capital Lucknow.
On Friday, the Congress had announced a 12,000 km-long yatra through villages and towns of the state ahead of the assembly polls.
The decision to take out the yatra was taken at a meeting presided over by Priyanka Gandhi and attended by members of the party's advisory and strategy committee.
The Congress general secretary the next day held marathon meetings with party office-bearers here and said their views would be crucial in the distribution of tickets for the upcoming polls.
Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday toured Rae Bareli constituency, the bastion of the Gandhi family since the days of Indira Gandhi.
Rae Bareli has five assembly seats out of which two are with the Congress and the BJP each, and one is with the Samajwadi Party.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha.
According to Rae Bareli district Congress committee spokesperson Vinay Dwivedi, office bearers of the district unit and city unit of the party met Priyanka Gandhi.
Members of various frontal organisations, party candidates and zila panchayat members of the Congress also met her, he said.
During her visit to UP, she exhorted party workers to work round the clock for the polls and had said that a strong Congress organisation was equally important for nation building.
The party also told prospective candidates to submit applications by September 26, a party leader had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU