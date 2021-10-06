Congress may hold CWC by month-end to discuss internal issues: Sources

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
Sonia Gandhi to decide next CM of Punjab, says Pawan Goel
CWC member backs Shiv Sena's pitch for Rahul Gandhi & Pawar joining hands
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
-
The Congress Working Committee is likely to meet by the end of the month amid demands by several leaders including those from the G-23 dissident group to hold internal deliberations on the "turmoil" within the party and multiple desertions taking place, sources said on Wednesday.
Even though no date has been set, the sources said the CWC, the party's apex decision-making body, may meet this month to discuss the internal matters of the party.
The party sources said Sonia Gandhi has already indicated that the meeting of the CWC will be convened soon and internal issues will be debated.
Senior party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal, who are part of a group of 23 leaders (G-23) seeking organisational revamp, have demanded that a meeting of the CWC be convened immediately to discuss internal party issues like the spate of defections from the party and the turmoil in many state units including Punjab.
Azad had also written to party chief Sonia Gandhi in this regard, demanding the convening of the CWC meeting. He has said that the party should welcome suggestions and not suppress them.
Sibal had also recently raised questions on the decision-making process in the party in the absence of a regular president and demanded a dialogue where all senior leaders would be heard.
While Azad and some other G-23 leaders are part of the CWC, Sibal is not.
The Congress is also to elect its new regular president and the election schedule is likely to be discussed at the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU