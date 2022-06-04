Congress might soon lose the status of Opposition, says Sunil Jakhar

Sunil Jakhar, who recently quit the to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advised his previous party on Saturday to introspect upon the exit of its experienced leaders and warned that the grand old party might lose the status of being in if it does not work upon its drawbacks.

" should see why such experienced leaders and workers are leaving the party. If they (Congress) can't pledge their allegiance to the country and remove the drawbacks of the party, they might soon lose the status of being an Opposition," he said.

Jakhar's remarks came after seven leaders including four former ministers joined the at the party office in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora were among the seven Congress leaders who joined the today.

Apart from them, Congress leaders Kewal S Dhillon, Kamaljeet S Dhillon and the sitting Mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined the here today.

In addition, two (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.

In the past few months, the country has witnessed a number of leaders from various parties joining the BJP.

Recently on Thursday, Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress last month, joined the BJP- months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal had also joined the party in Uttarakhand on May 24.

Jakhar, who was the chief of Congress' Punjab unit joined the BJP on May 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)