Congress might soon lose the status of Opposition, says Sunil Jakhar

-
ALSO READ
Veteran leader Sunil Jakhar joins BJP days after leaving Congress
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dies after prolonged illness
'Goodbye Congress,' says Sunil Jakhar as he shares decision to quit party
Facing two-year suspension, Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress 'good luck'
BJP likely to contest from urban and semi-urban Assembly seats in Punjab
-
Sunil Jakhar, who recently quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) advised his previous party on Saturday to introspect upon the exit of its experienced leaders and warned that the grand old party might lose the status of being in Opposition if it does not work upon its drawbacks.
"Congress should see why such experienced leaders and workers are leaving the party. If they (Congress) can't pledge their allegiance to the country and remove the drawbacks of the party, they might soon lose the status of being an Opposition," he said.
Jakhar's remarks came after seven Congress leaders including four former ministers joined the BJP at the party office in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, and Sundar Sham Arora were among the seven Congress leaders who joined the BJP today.
Apart from them, Congress leaders Kewal S Dhillon, Kamaljeet S Dhillon and the sitting Mayor of Congress in Mohali, Amarjeet S Sidhu also joined the BJP here today.
In addition, two Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh and Sarup Chand Singla also joined the BJP today.
In the past few months, the country has witnessed a number of leaders from various Opposition parties joining the BJP.
Recently on Thursday, Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress last month, joined the BJP- months ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, while the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal had also joined the party in Uttarakhand on May 24.
Jakhar, who was the chief of Congress' Punjab unit joined the BJP on May 19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU