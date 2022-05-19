Veteran leader Sunil Jakhar joins BJP days after leaving Congress

-
ALSO READ
'Goodbye Congress,' says Sunil Jakhar as he shares decision to quit party
Facing two-year suspension, Sunil Jakhar wishes Congress 'good luck'
Sunil Jakhar upset over Congress disciplinary committee's show-cause notice
Sunil Jakhar an asset, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu
Congress infighting: Jakhar slams Channi over Punjab poll results
-
Former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of party chief J P Nadda, days after he quit the grand old party.
Welcoming him in the BJP, Nadda said Jakhar had enjoyed a special stature in Punjab that was independent of the Congress party and helped strengthen nationalist forces in Punjab.
"BJP is emerging as the number one nationalist force in Punjab. Hence it is necessary for all leaders having nationalist ideology join the BJP to strengthen the party and for a stronger Punjab," Nadda said.
Jakhar, a three-term MLA and a former Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur, became emotional as he recalled the five-decade association of his family with the Congress.
"It is not easy to break a relationship with the Congress that spanned three generations from 1972 till now. We had been with the Congress in good times and bad," Jakhar said.
Jakhar said the BJP had welcomed him because he had not pursued politics for personal good.
Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.
A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.
He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU