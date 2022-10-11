JUST IN
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in primary teachers' recruitment scam
ED raids 12 locations in Chhatisgarh in disproportionate assets case
Safai prepares with helipads, water proof pandals to bid adieu to Mulayam
PM Modi to launch healthcare projects, address rally in Gujarat today
PM Modi launches veiled attack on Jawaharlal Nehru over Kashmir issue
Kharge promises 'collective decisions' if he becomes Congress President
When Mulayam and Pawar dashed Sonia Gandhi's prime ministerial hopes
Mulayam Singh Yadav (1939-2022): The Samajwadi who held sway over UP
Samajwadi Party founder, former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82
Valmiki community lagging behind, has to come forward, says Mohan Bhagwat
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
PM Narendra Modi hails Guru Ramdas for his contribution to Sikh history
Business Standard

Congress seeks Karnataka minister's sacking after SC refuses to stay FIR

The Congress Tuesday demanded the sacking of BJP minister S T Somshekhar in Karnataka after the Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay an FIR in a Rs 12-crore bribery case.

Topics
Indian National Congress | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Hiriyur (K'taka) 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

The Congress Tuesday demanded the sacking of BJP minister S T Somshekhar in Karnataka after the Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay an FIR in a Rs 12-crore bribery case.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he will sack the minister of state for co-operation.

Somshekhar was elected from the Yeshvanthapura assembly seat in 2018 on a Congress ticket, but later defected and won the by-election in 2019 as a BJP candidate.

"The Chronology -- Bribery of Rs 12 Crore alleged in a BDA Contract. Lokayukta Police orders an FIR against Minister S.T.Somshekhar and others on Sept 18, 2022. SC declines the plea to stay FIR. Mr @BSBommai, when will u sack him?," Surjewala asked on Twitter, using the hashtag "#40PercentSarkara".

The Supreme Court Monday refused to consider separate pleas by Somashekar, IAS officer G C Prakash and businessman K Ravi against lodging of a corruption case pertaining to a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) construction project.

The court had earlier stayed the probe against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with the FIR.

The case relates to bribe charges to award a BDA contract to a construction firm to build a housing complex when the BJP's Yediyurappa was chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 11:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU