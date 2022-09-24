Congress slams Delhi govt's education model, terms it model of fraud

The on Saturday alleged the education model being promoted by the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi is a "model of fraud" and, if applied in other states, the entire education system will be "ruined".

spokesperson Sandeep Dikshit said it is important to expose the "so-called education model" of the Aam Aadmi Party, so that the education system running in other states does not get ruined by their "bluff".

"This is not a model of education, but a model of fraud, a model of modeling," the former MP alleged.

Citing statistics, Dikshit also claimed if Kejriwal's "so-called education model" is adopted in other states, the entire education system will be ruined. Dikshit said when the government was formed in Delhi in 1998, 64 per cent of the children of class 12 used to pass in government schools.

In 2013-14, when the Congress went out of power, 89 percent of the children passed, he said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here. "Now 96 percent of children are passing. Which means that in the 15 years of Sheila Dikshit's government, there was a 25 per cent increase in those passing, while in the eight years of the Kejriwal government, only seven per cent increase was there in their numbers," Dikshit said.

Under the Sheila Dikshit government, the number of 10th class students passing increased from 34 per cent to 90 per cent, while in the Kejriwal government, 80 per cent children are passing with difficulty, he claimed.

"The Congress government built 150 schools in Delhi, while the Kejriwal government has built hardly 20 schools. Some rooms have been repaired, so that is being publicized," he alleged.

"The Congress government and Sheila Dikshit ji never flaunted their work, never got articles written in foreign newspapers. The Congress government only focused on the development of Delhi," Dikshit said.

Dikshit, the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit also said that in an RTI query it was asked how many jobs were given by the AAP government, and the reply was that only 440 jobs.

Nowhere in the history of India there has been such a dysfunctional government, he alleged.

