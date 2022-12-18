JUST IN
Cong promises farm loan waiver in MP if elected in 2023 polls: Kamal Nath
Bharat Jodo Yatra raises Cong supporters' hopes year ahead of MP elections
Delhi to decide between BJP's ten videos or ten works of AAP: Kejriwal
Their education model made 'rapist' a 'therapist': Nadda takes jibe at AAP
MCD polls: BJP releases 'Sankalp Patra', promises 100% garbage processing
NCP mocks Maha CM Shinde, says his future lies in Fadnavis' hands
MP Congress spokesperson joins BJP, accuses Kamal Nath of 1984 riots
AAP MLA allegedly manhandled over MCD polls ticket distribution issue
Will redeem myself by winning MCD polls: BJP candidate booked for vandalism
Delhi: BJP's 11 rebel candidates suspended before upcoming MCD elections
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Congress blames BJP govt of failure to preserve historical monuments in Goa
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress to bring no-confidence motion against BJP in MP Assembly session

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said

Topics
Congress | no confidence motion | Madhya Pradesh assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will bring a no-confidence motion against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government during the winter session of the Assembly beginning Monday, a senior leader said.

The five-day winter session will conclude on December 23, said the state Assembly's principal secretary AP Singh.

MP Congress president Kamal Nath told MLAs at his residence on Sunday a no-confidence motion will be brought against the BJP government, "which has failed on every front", a party release said.

The Congress had already submitted a notice to the Assembly secretariat to bring a no-confidence motion.

In the 230-member House, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 127 MLAs and the Congress 96.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam convened an all-party meeting in the evening to discuss the smooth running of the session.

In the all-party meeting chaired by the Speaker, a consensus has been reached among the members that the House should run in a cordial atmosphere and more members be allowed to speak, Narottam Mishra, the minister for home and parliamentary affairs, told reporters.

Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said a "charge sheet" has been prepared against the state government.

"During a discussion on the no-confidence motion (in the House), the Congress will target the BJP government on its anti-people policies through this charge sheet," he said.

The Congress party alleged the state government has always conspired to reduce the number of sittings of the House.

Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma and Tarun Bhanot said that the party will raise issues including inflation, poor law and order, farmers' woes, corruption etc.

Senior Congress MLA Jitu Patwari alleged the rights of MLAs are being violated as the state Assembly has held only 32 sittings in the past three years.

He said the power of legislators is in the Legislative Assembly which the government doesn't want to accept.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 22:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU