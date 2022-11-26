Their education model made 'rapist' a 'therapist': Nadda takes jibe at AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the videos of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a 'massage' in Tihar saying that they made a "rapist" a "therapist".

While addressing a huge rally in Delhi, the BJP President said, "They have even arranged massage inside the jail. They have worked so well in the education sector that they made a 'rapist' a 'therapist'. should be ashamed."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister's counsel Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra alleged that is leaking sensitive information to the media despite the order of this Court and undertaking given in this court.

Rahul Mehra also denied ED allegations of getting privileged treatment in . He asked, "What privilege are they talking about?"

"I have lost 28 kg in jail. Is this what a privileged person in jail gets? I'm not even getting proper food. What privilege are they talking about? No prison rules are violated if an undertrial is pressing his hand or feet," said Satyendar Jain's lawyer.

However, appearing for ED, Advocate Zohaib Hossain denied the allegations made by Satyendar Jain's lawyer and said that there is not a single leak from the .

The latest episode comes days after a video of the Minister getting a massage went viral.

The BJP called it a massage while the Aam Aadmi Party dubbed it a physiotherapy session.

The sources reported on Tuesday that the person administering massage on Jain was not a physiotherapist, furthermore, he has been identified as a rape accused too.

Jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who was criticised over the viral CCTV video inside the Tihar, was being given a massage by an accused in a rape case, the official sources claimed on Tuesday.

The official sources claimed that the prisoner, identified as Rinku, was "not a physiotherapist" and has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act and 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist," the sources claimed.

This came a day after Delhi Chief Minister denied BJP's allegations of Jain being given a 'massage' inside the jail, and claimed that it was 'physiotherapy'.

The allegations and the counter-allegations between the BJP and the ahead of civic polls has increased following the CCTV footage that surfaced on November 19.

Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday had claimed that the CCTV footage that went viral showing Jain being given a full-body massage was a "treatment for injury".

Moreover, the BJP President also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government of reducing the budget of the Delhi government.

"In 2018, the budget of the Delhi government was 7000 crores, and by 2021 it got reduced to 6121 crores. So, instead of increasing the budget, has reduced the budget," he said.

Meanwhile, the elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

In the last civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. The had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)