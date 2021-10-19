Congress to give 40% of tickets to women in UP assembly polls: Priyanka

The Congress will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections beginning next year, party general secretary Vadra said here on Tuesday.

"We want women in to become a full-fledged partner in power," she told reporters here.

"Today, I am going to talk about our first promise. We have decided that in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women," Gandhi added.

