Congress to hit the streets again to protest Agnipath scheme after Aug 15

The Congress is going to hit the streets demanding rollback of the Agnipath scheme of short-term recruitment into the armed forces and unemployment after August 15.
Addressing a press conference here, Congrtess MP Deepender Singh Hooda said that while the party extended full support to the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' campaign launched by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and to the united front of ex-servicemen, who fought for 'One rank, one pension', the Congress will extend full support to the campaign against the Agnipath scheme.
"After August 15, we will take to the streets, just like we did in our fight against inflation, to protest against unemployment and demand rollback of the Agnipath scheme," Hooda said.
The Congress had held a nationwide agitation against inflation and unemployment on August 5 when several party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were detained.
