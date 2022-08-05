Congress workers stopped from marching towards Raj Bhawan in Lucknow

workers were stopped by police on Friday when they attempted to take out a march to the Raj Bhawan here as part of the party's nationwide protest against inflation and the alleged misuse of central probe agencies.

Police had put up barricades on the routes leading to the Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the governor, from the Uttar Pradesh Committee (UPCC) headquarters.

Wearing black ribbons, the workers gathered at the party headquarters in the morning. They were stopped by police when they tried to march towards the Raj Bhawan around 11:30 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the party workers staged protests at every district headquarters across the state.

"Many of our leaders were stopped by police at several places in . However, we will continue our protest against the wrongs being done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government against the common man and the Constitution," he said.

Senior police officials in said the Congress workers were stopped from taking out the march as prohibitory orders are in place in view of Muharram and other festivities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)