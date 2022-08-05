Not being allowed to raise issue, claim DMK MPs as they walk out of LS

-
Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday walked out of the proceedings of Lok Sabha in protest, claiming that they wanted to raise an issue in the House but they were not being allowed.
Soon after the House assembled at 12 noon and some papers and reports were laid on the table, the DMK members rose from their seats and began seeking attention of the Chair Kirit Premjibhai Solanki.
The DMK members were heard saying they have been wanting to raise an issue but not being allowed.
The Chair, however, asked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce a Bill in the House, urging the DMK members to take their seats.
As the DMK members refused to relent and continued seeking his attention, the Chair asked the law minister to go head with the introduction of the Bill, saying, "Only that will go on record what the minister (Rijiju) says."
The DMK members walked out of the House in protest.
Rijiju introduced a Bill to amend the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act 2019.
There was no immediate clarity on the issue that the DMK members wanted to raise in the House.
