Congress yet to decide on dates to elect party president, says report

-
ALSO READ
'Some leaders' instigating party workers; Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at Pilot
By constantly opposing PM Modi, Oppn attacking India: Giriraj Singh
'Akhand Bharat': Gehlot asks if India is not united now
Sonia, Rahul to never compromise on ideological fight: Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot, Pilot condemn attack on Rahul Gandhi's office in Kerala's Wayanad
-
The Central Election Authority of the Congress is awaiting nod from the party's working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after refusal from Rahul Gandhi.
While sources said that the top choice is Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi should re-think his decision as it will demoralise the party workers.
The sources also said that Congress wants to complete the organisational election by September, as it does not want to be on the firing line of the G-23 grouping after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from state committees and with Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda batting for the cause of senior party leaders.
Also, Manish Tewari had taken a contrary stand to that of the Congress on the Agnipath scheme, which made the party uncomfortable.
Another idea was mooted some time ago accroding to which Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party President while working presidents will be appointed for each zone.
The other name doing the rounds for the top party post is Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
Some leaders from the Scheduled Castes who could be given the top post include Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge and Meira Kumar. Kharge is Rahul Gandhi's confidante and can be instrumental in Karnataka polls.
--IANS
miz/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU