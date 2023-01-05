Crushing defeat of BJP's misdeeds, says Akhilesh on bail to Khushi Dubey

Samajwadi Party president on Wednesday termed the Supreme Court granting bail to Khushi Dubey, the wife of a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, as a "crushing defeat of BJP's misdeeds of injustice and oppression of women".

The Supreme Court granted bail to Khushi Dubey, the wife of a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, in a case related to the killing of eight policemen who had gone to arrest him in a Kanpur village in July 2020.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "Kushi Dubey's bail is a crushing defeat of the BJP's misdeeds of injustice and oppression of women."



" should remember that justice finally prevails, not the ego," Yadav said.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices S Abdul Nazeer and P S Narasimha took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Vivek Tankha that Khushi Dubey was a minor at the time of offence and regular bail be granted to her as the charge sheet has also been filed in the case.

Khushi Dubey is the wife of Amar Dubey who was also killed in a police encounter later. She is accused of pointing out the presence of policemen who had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey to her co-accused and that allegedly led to the massacre of the men in uniform. She is also accused of exhorting the armed co-accused of gangster Vikas Dubey to kill the policemen.

Khushi Dubey's counsel said it is a case of an innocent person at a wrong place at the wrong time as she was married to Amar Dubey only seven days before the July 3 incident.

Eight policemen, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to hail of bullets shot from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3, 2020.

