JUST IN
BJP will raise voice against misrule of BJD govt in Odisha: Pradhan
JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's national general secretaries on Jan 10
CM Yogi to hold roadshow in Mumbai ahead of UP's Global Investors Summit
Bommai to present popular, surplus budget in poll-bound Karnataka in Feb
SYL meet: Congress asks Mann to present strong case, SAD wants him to skip
Trouble in Bihar's ruling alliance as RJD ministers skip Nitish's event
Modi govt does not discriminate people on political lines, says Javadekar
BJP's ideology is to be self-centred, TMC abides by Constitution: Mamata
BJP national executive meet in Delhi on Jan 16-17, Nadda's extension likely
Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt's might: Priyanka Vadra
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP will raise voice against misrule of BJD govt in Odisha: Pradhan
icon-arrow-left
BJP president J P Nadda on two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka
Business Standard

Centre should disburse funds for MGNREGS: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

She visited the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday to review the preparations for the coming Gangasagar Mela

Topics
MGNREGS | Mamata Banerjee | PMAY-G

Press Trust of India  |  Sagar Island (WB) 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

In the backdrop of two central teams visiting West Bengal for a field inspection of PM Awas Yojona-Gramin (PMAY-G) houses, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre saying it should stop doing politics and disburse funds for MGNREGS.

She visited the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday to review the preparations for the coming Gangasagar Mela.

"I am here to visit Kapil Muni Ashram and not to do politics. The Centre must stop politics ... Ask it to release the funds for the 100 days' scheme," Banerjee said reacting to the news of the central team's visit.

Two central teams of officials from the ministry of rural development have separately visited Purba Medinipur and Malda districts for rapid checking of PMAY-G houses there.

In the past month, the state has received funds under the PM Awas Yojana, as well as for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme.

Banerjee had a few days ago alleged that there is a strategy of the Center behind giving that money.

Bengal has been raising the issue of pending payment for the 100 days work scheme. Banerjee had raised it during her closed-door meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah about a fortnight ago. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had raised questions on it in the Lok Sabha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MGNREGS

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU