Centre should disburse funds for MGNREGS: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

In the backdrop of two central teams visiting West Bengal for a field inspection of PM Awas Yojona-Gramin (PMAY-G) houses, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre saying it should stop doing politics and disburse funds for MGNREGS.
She visited the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday to review the preparations for the coming Gangasagar Mela.
"I am here to visit Kapil Muni Ashram and not to do politics. The Centre must stop politics ... Ask it to release the funds for the 100 days' scheme," Banerjee said reacting to the news of the central team's visit.
Two central teams of officials from the ministry of rural development have separately visited Purba Medinipur and Malda districts for rapid checking of PMAY-G houses there.
In the past month, the state has received funds under the PM Awas Yojana, as well as for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme.
Banerjee had a few days ago alleged that there is a strategy of the Center behind giving that money.
Bengal has been raising the issue of pending payment for the 100 days work scheme. Banerjee had raised it during her closed-door meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah about a fortnight ago. TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had raised questions on it in the Lok Sabha.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 23:44 IST
