Delhi assembly: BJP to corner AAP govt on water supply, schools issues

legislators will seek to corner the Arvind Kejriwal government on issues related to and "shortage" of schoolteachers in the two-day Monsoon Session of the Delhi assembly, beginning July 29, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri said on Tuesday.

MLAs also met Speaker Ram Niwas Goel demanding five sittings of the Monsoon Session and sought his support for raising issues of public interest, Bidhuri told a press conference.

The legislators have given notices for discussions on important issues impacting the people of Delhi, he said.

The capital is currently faced with a "severe" water crisis and "shortage" of schoolteachers, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has an ageing bus fleet, due to "uncleaned" big drains there is water logging, and the city's healthcare system "failed" during the second Covid wave, Bidhuri said.

"These issues are very important and need urgent attention and we requested the speaker to allow discussions on such issues. We feel that all this cannot be taken up and discussed in a two-day session and therefore, requested the speaker to at least have five sittings during the Monsoon session," he said.

The speaker is the custodian of rights and privileges of members in the House and irrespective of whether they are from the ruling party, they all need to be provided equal opportunity to raise issues, the leader of opposition said.

The has eight MLAs in the 70-member assembly and the ruling AAP has 62 members in the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)