Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition members

-
ALSO READ
Shiromani Akali Dal to 'gherao' Punjab Assembly on March 1
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19
Regional parties should form national front for 2024 polls: SAD president
Shiromani Akali Dal, BSP form alliance for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections
Opposition parties disrupt Parliament, seek probe into Pegasus
-
Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Tuesday, second time since the House convened for the day, after continuous protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.
After the House convened for the day at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.
The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TMC members were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against three farm laws of the Centre.
Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.
"Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues," he said.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members and said if they are concerned about farmers, they should allow the proceedings of the House to continue.
He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued with their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus spying issue and the agriculture laws.
"There are around 15 questions related to farmers. If the Opposition members are really concerned about farmers, they should listen to what the government has to say," Tomar said.
"Disruptions are lowering the decorum of the House," he said.
As the protest continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.
The protest continued even after the House resumed and the proceedings were adjourned again till 12 noon.
Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 19, both Houses have been rocked by Opposition protests over various issues.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU