Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid protest by Opposition members

was adjourned till noon on Tuesday, second time since the House convened for the day, after continuous protest by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.

After the House convened for the day at 11 am, the Opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and raising banners.

The Congress, CPI, CPI(M), TMC members were protesting over the Pegasus snooping issue, while the BSP, SP and Shiromani Akali Dal were protesting against three farm laws of the Centre.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged them to go back to their seats.

"Do not compete with each other in sloganeering. Compete with each other to raise people's issues," he said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a swipe at the protesting Opposition members and said if they are concerned about farmers, they should allow the proceedings of the House to continue.

He made the remarks while replying to a supplementary query related to an insurance scheme for farmers during the Question Hour as the Opposition members continued with their sloganeering on various issues, including the Pegasus spying issue and the agriculture laws.

"There are around 15 questions related to farmers. If the Opposition members are really concerned about farmers, they should listen to what the government has to say," Tomar said.

"Disruptions are lowering the decorum of the House," he said.

As the protest continued, the House was adjourned till 11.45 am.

The protest continued even after the House resumed and the proceedings were adjourned again till 12 noon.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of on July 19, both Houses have been rocked by Opposition protests over various issues.

