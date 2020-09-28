Delhi Cong chief, workers detained during protest against farm bills

leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by police on Monday during a protest against farm bills at Rajghat.

Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police detained party leaders and workers before it could begin.

"We wanted to submit a memorandum to the Lt governor against the farm bills passed by Parliament but we were detained by the police. The will not rest till the Modi government withdraws its anti-farmer bills," he said.

According to a senior police officer, several workers were detained.

The detained protesters were taken to a stadium in Hari Nagar, Congress leader Parvez Alam said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)