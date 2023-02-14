Delhi govt pulls up DM (south) for 'inaction' in Mehrauli demolition drive

The government has pulled up the district magistrate (south) for alleged "inaction" related to the Mehrauli demolition drive and directed him again to carry out fresh demarcation in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had directed the DM (south) last week to carry out fresh demarcation of "disputed" area after the affected residents alleged that the demarcation exercise was done keeping them in the dark.

In an order issued by Gahlot on Tuesday, it was alleged that DM (south) neither complied with the direction for fresh demarcation nor asked the Development Authority (DDA) to stop the ongoing demolition exercise.

The copy of the order has been sent to DDA vice chairman Subhasish Panda reiterating that the demolition drive cannot be carried out without demarcation.

"In the face of large scale demolition by DDA, such non-compliance by DM (South) with regard to demarcation exercise which is the basis for carrying out demolition activities, makes DM (south) complicit in the whole affair," said the order of the revenue minister.

The DM (south) has been once again directed to comply with the directions to start fresh demarcation exercise with immediate effect, it added.

