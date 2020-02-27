Delhi violence: AAP suspends councillor Tahir Hussain pending inquiry

The has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the killing of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till the police probe is complete, party sources said.

The family of an Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

On the complaint of Ankit's father, the police have registered an FIR against Hussain, who has rejected the charge.

sources said Hussain has been suspended from the primary membership of the party till police finishes its probe.





Earlier, Hussain denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of Ankit Sharma, saying, "I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence." Petrol bombs, stones and bricks were found on the rooftop of Hussain's house on Thursday.

Hussain, however, said, "I worked to stop violence, I'm innocent. I stopped people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search of my building and moved us out from there. Later, we shifted to a safe location. Till 4 pm on February 25, police were present in the building." The death toll in Delhi's worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 38 on Thursday as the violence ebbed but did not subside completely.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi four days ago after violence between anti- and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.