DMDK to hold discussions with Kamal Haasan's party for possible alliance

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of actor turned politician Vijayakanth which snapped its alliance with the AIADMK will on Wednesday be meeting Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and Super star of South Indian movies Kamal Haasan to have discussions on a possible alliance.

The was in discussions with the AIADMK for seat sharing and the party insisted on 23 seats at par with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), but the AIADMK leadership was stubborn that it could part only with 15 seats. This was not acceptable to Vijayakanth and hence the party left the AIADMK alliance.

Party deputy general secretary and brother-in-law of Vijayakanth, L.K. Sudhish while speaking to IANS said, " has its own identity and we have a strong grassroots presence in North and South We are holding discussions with the MNM of Kamal Haasan and hope to have something turning out."

If the and MNM reach a political alliance, then the MNM-led front will have other than Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth and R.Sarath Kumar of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi(AISMK) all actors of South Indian movies.

The MNM has already entered into a political alliance with the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and Sarath Kumar's AISMK. While IJK will contest 70 seats, AISMK will contest in 40 and MNM in the remaining 124 seats for the 234-member Assembly.

It has to be seen as to how the seat sharing arrangement with the DMDK will take place in the MNM and how many seats each party of the alliance will provide to the DMDK.

The presence of the DMDK will be a big boost for the MNM of Kamal Haasan as Vijayakanth is popular and was the main opposition in 2011.

