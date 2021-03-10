DMDK to hold discussions with Kamal Haasan's party for possible alliance

-
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan's MNM party to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu elections
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Kamal Haasan's alliance set to begin poll campaign in Tamil Nadu
Will target anyone who is an "enemy" to people: Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan expects support from Rajini in Assembly polls
-
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of actor turned politician Vijayakanth which snapped its alliance with the AIADMK will on Wednesday be meeting Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and Super star of South Indian movies Kamal Haasan to have discussions on a possible alliance.
The DMDK was in discussions with the AIADMK for seat sharing and the party insisted on 23 seats at par with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), but the AIADMK leadership was stubborn that it could part only with 15 seats. This was not acceptable to Vijayakanth and hence the party left the AIADMK alliance.
Party deputy general secretary and brother-in-law of Vijayakanth, L.K. Sudhish while speaking to IANS said, "DMDK has its own identity and we have a strong grassroots presence in North and South Tamil Nadu. We are holding discussions with the MNM of Kamal Haasan and hope to have something turning out."
If the DMDK and MNM reach a political alliance, then the MNM-led front will have other than Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth and R.Sarath Kumar of All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi(AISMK) all actors of South Indian movies.
The MNM has already entered into a political alliance with the Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and Sarath Kumar's AISMK. While IJK will contest 70 seats, AISMK will contest in 40 and MNM in the remaining 124 seats for the 234-member Assembly.
It has to be seen as to how the seat sharing arrangement with the DMDK will take place in the MNM and how many seats each party of the alliance will provide to the DMDK.
The presence of the DMDK will be a big boost for the MNM of Kamal Haasan as Vijayakanth is popular and was the main opposition in 2011.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU