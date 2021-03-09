Kamal Haasan's MNM party to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu elections

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Kamal Haasan expects support from Rajini in Assembly polls
Ten outfits extend support to AIADMK for Tamil Nadu assembly polls
AIADMK govt presents interim budget ahead of TN assembly polls
DMK holds seat-sharing talks with ally Cong for TN Assembly polls
-
Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and it is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.
MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.
According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.
The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a "promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government," the agreement said.
The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU