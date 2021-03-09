Kamal Haasan's MNM party to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu elections

Actor politician Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam has finalised a seat sharing pact with two of its allies for the April 6 Assembly polls and it is set to contest from 154 segments out of the 234 constituencies.

MNM inked an agreement with actor-politician Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makhal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaka Katchi to jointly fight the polls.

According to the understanding reached here late last night, AISMK and IJK would contest from 40 seats each.

The primary goal was to contest polls in alliance with a "promise for change and emerge victorious to form the government," the agreement said.

The parties have committed to the common goal of transforming Tamil Nadu by fulfilling the long pending aspirations of the people, the pact said.

