BJP-JJP accuses Oppn of misleading farmers, Cong says govt insensitive

The treasury and benches sparred over the Centre's new farm laws in the Haryana Assembly on Tuesday with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition accusing their rivals of misleading farmers and MLAs describing the government as insensitive.

MLAs attacked the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government, saying it is portraying as if everything is fine, which is not the case.

Taking part in the debate on the Governor's Address, Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala defended the laws and said contrary to the claims, the mandi system won't end and they will strengthen it.

He said former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, his great grandfather, used to say misleading farmers is easy, but making them understand is difficult.

However, JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam suggested a resolution should be passed by MLAs that the laws be put on hold for three years and two months till the current term of the NDA government at the Centre is over.

While the government says these laws are for farmers' benefit, farmers terms term these as black laws. To my mind, there is only one solution in this situationall parties and MLAs should unanimously pass a resolution that these laws should be put on hold for three years and two months, he said.

After that polls will be held and farmers will be free to make a choice (on whom to vote), he said.

JJP's Jogi Ram Sihag, who had earlier backed the protesting farmers, demanded that the Haryana government frame a law on the minimum support price (MSP).

legislator Aseem Goel challenged MLAs to tell names of the three laws while alleging that they are misleading farmers.

Let them debate these farm laws, we are ready, said Goel, claiming that during the previous Congress regime, farmers' land was snatched from them.

legislator Kamal Gupta accused the Congress of exploiting farmers since the independence of the country.

Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat, who is supporting the government, suggested members to study the farm laws first.

These laws are in favour of farmers, which will help double farmers' income, Rawat said.

Participating in the debate, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said she rejects the government's narrative that everything is fine. Farmers, small traders and entrepreneurs, all are adversely hit because of lopsided policies of the government, she said.

The government talks about doubling of farmers' income. Reality is that for more than 100 days farmers are protesting against farm laws but their demands are not being met, she said.

Choudhary also demanded a relief of Rs 2 crore to kin of the farmers who died during the course of the agitation and said they should be given the status of a martyr. She said cases lodged against farmers should be withdrawn.

Alleging corruption is rampant in the state, she said, They talk of zero tolerance towards corruption, but these are proving only 'jumlas'.

Unemployment is at its peak, prices of fuel and cooking gas have skyrocketed, she said.

Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed said the treasury benches ask what is black in these farm laws.

If these laws were farmer-friendly, then why the chief minister, deputy CM and BJP-JJP MLAs cannot go in their constituencies among people? Why are they being opposed by villagers, he asked.

Congress MLAs Shamsher Gogi and Amit Sihag accused the government of being insensitive towards farmers' plight.

Another Congress MLA, Mohd Illyas, claimed that more than 250 farmers have died during the course of the stir and the government should agree to their demands.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, who had withdrawn his support to the state government, said, More than 200 farmers have died in this agitation, some committed suicides. Is this how government plans to double the farmers' income, he asked.

Ishwar Singh, JJP legislator hailed the law giving 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs and suggested that a provision should be made for reservation to Scheduled Casted category youth under it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)