Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes dig on Centre over plunging rupee

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a dig at the plunging rupee against the US Dollar and shared an incident on Twitter where an octogenarian tell his age equivalent to a "dollar".

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday took a dig at the plunging rupee against the US Dollar and shared an incident on Twitter where an octogenarian tell his age equivalent to a "dollar".

Quoting an incident on Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Found an elderly person today - I asked grandfather, how old are you? He said 1 dollar. Then his grandson told him from behind that his grandfather had turned 82 years old. I wish him long life."

Earlier in morning trade on Friday, the rupee plunged to an all-time time low of 82.22 against the US dollar in morning trade.

Depending on this, the US Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy could also be influenced.

The rupee had closed at 81.88 in the previous session.

Government bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday, as concerns over debt supplies may resurface after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction on Friday. Bond prices and yields are inversely related.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six major peers, was little changed at 112.032 following a rally from a two-week low.

Oil prices rose on the back of a "deep" supply cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, and are set for more volatility. Crude prices are headed for the biggest weekly gain since early Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year.

A weak rupee has driven dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the currency. But this has raised concerns over India's dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Last week, RBI also raised its repo rate last week in order to rein in the depreciation of the local currency against dollar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 08:01 IST

