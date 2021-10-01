'Discussed farmers' issues, Kartarpur': Punjab CM after meeting PM Modi

Chief Minister on Friday met Prime Minister and discussed farmers issues. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here.

Channi, in his first meeting with the Prime Minister, after becoming chief minister of requested that the Centre take back its decision to postpone paddy procurement by 10 days. The Centre has postponed the procurement of paddy by 10 days due to rain in and Haryana. Earlier the procurement was supposed to start from October 1 but now it will start from October 11.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn. I also requested to the PM that the Kartarpur Corridor, which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, should be reopened at the earliest," said Channi after meeting Modi.

Last month, the Congress high command made Channi the chief minister of Punjab replacing Amarinder Singh. Channi reached the national capital on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. and later went to meet the Prime Minister.

There is speculation that Channi will meet former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other senior party leaders before returning to Punjab. Channi is likely to discuss the ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress unit with the party central leadership after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of state unit chief. Before coming to the national capital, Channi met Sidhu on Thursday.

