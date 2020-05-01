ECI allows Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra; all eyes on Uddhav

The (ECI) on Friday granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.

As per sources, elections will be held before the deadline of May 27 for Chief Minister to be elected.

Thackeray had earlier today paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Their meeting lasted for around 20 minutes.

Earlier, Governor Koshyari had requested the ECI in a letter for holding the election to nine seats of the Legislative Council in the state that have been lying vacant from April 24, "with a view to ending the current uncertainty in the state."

He stated that the Central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, said Koshyari.

"Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the Council before May 27," he added.

Earlier, Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.