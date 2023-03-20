JUST IN
RS adjourned till 2 pm as govt, oppn trade barbs over Rahul, Adani issues
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark
Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge
Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Budget session: Oppn to meet at Parliament today to chalk out strategy
Kerala Cong hints at nationwide protests after police visits Gandhi's house
Rahul in fresh row over remarks as Delhi Police lands at his doorstep
No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: JP Nadda
Kerala is now BJP's next staging post to increase its vote share
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark
icon-arrow-left
Wouldn't be scared by such actions, says Kharge on Police notice to Rahul
Business Standard

RS adjourned till 2 pm as govt, oppn trade barbs over Rahul, Adani issues

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Rahul Gandhi | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Twitter@ANI
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter@ANI)

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned within minutes of the House assembling for the day on Monday, as the ruling and opposition parties traded barbs over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition parties shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Dhankhar said he had received notices under rule 267-9 from Congress members, including Pramod Tiwari, Rajneet Ranjan, Kumar Ketkar, Syed Nasir Hussain, Amee Yajnik, AKhilesh Prasad Singh, Neeraj Dangi and Mukul Wasnik, to discuss the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into allegations of accounting fraud and stock market manipulation against the Adani Group.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) and Elamaram Kareem (CPM) wanted a high-level probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group while Shaktisinh Gohil (Congress) wanted a discussion on the 'Z-plus' security being provided to Gujarat conman Kiran J Patel, who posed as a PMO official.

Rule 267 requires setting aside the business of the day to discuss the issue being raised.

Even before the chairman gave his ruling on the 267 notices, both sides were up on their feet raising slogans. The treasury benches wanted an apology from Gandhi for his remarks in London, while the Congress-led opposition sought a discussion on the Adani affair.

Dhankhar then adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU