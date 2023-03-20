JUST IN
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark
Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge
Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Budget session: Oppn to meet at Parliament today to chalk out strategy
Kerala Cong hints at nationwide protests after police visits Gandhi's house
Rahul in fresh row over remarks as Delhi Police lands at his doorstep
No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: JP Nadda
Kerala is now BJP's next staging post to increase its vote share
Finding a fine balance: For BJP, RSS' organisational heft is a prized asset
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the treasury benches began raising the issue

Topics
Lok Sabha | Rahul Gandhi | Parliament

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha
Representative Image

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm Monday amid ruckus in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the treasury benches began raising the issue.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also began shouting slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

As the members refused to relent, Birla adjourned the proceedings.

Parliament's Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi had recently alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lok Sabha

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU