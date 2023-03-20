Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark

proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm Monday amid ruckus in the House over leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

As soon as the proceedings started, members of the treasury benches began raising the issue.

Opposition members, including those from the Congress, also began shouting slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.

Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the members to allow the House to function.

As the members refused to relent, Birla adjourned the proceedings.

Parliament's Budget session has been a washout since the beginning of its second part on March 13, with the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi.

During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi had recently alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under attack and there was a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

