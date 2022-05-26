ED files chargesheet against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ED investigating 7 cases of cryptocurrency usage in money laundering
ED arrests Karnal-based businessman in Rs 155 crore money laundering case
Record number of searches in FY22 as tax offences get money laundering tint
Money laundering case: Nawab Malik seeks interim bail on medical ground
ED attaches Delhi-based journalist's property in money laundering case
-
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case on Thursday.
The chargesheet has been filed in the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi before Special Judge Vikas Dhull.
The ED had arrested him on September 3, 2019, in the said case, but the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October 2019.
DK Shivakumar is presently on bail in the case of money laundering registered by the ED on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department.
During the initial probe, the IT department had found allegedly unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader.
However, Shivakumar had earlier called the charges "baseless" and "politically motivated".
The ED had also summoned the Congress leader's wife and mother to appear before it, which was later challenged in the Delhi High Court. According to the sources, the ED has not mentioned the names of Shivakumar's wife and mother in the chargesheet.
The department in 2017 had recovered a total amount of Rs 10 crore, including Rs 2.5 crore from his Bengaluru property.
On August 3, 2017, the I-T conducted raids at Shivakumar's residence and at the Eagleton Golf resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs were staying. Back then, Shivakumar was in-charge of hospitality for all Congress Gujarat MLAs staying in Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU