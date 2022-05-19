We want Priyanka Gandhi to focus on South as well: Karnataka Congress chief

-
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections next year, State Congress President D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the party wants its national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to "concentrate" on the South where elections are coming up.
This comes amid speculation in a section of the Karnataka Congress leaders, including Shivakumar, that it wants her to contest the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.
"Not like that...she had actively campaigned during the recent elections (to five States), we are requesting her to do the same during the next elections. I have not put it (across). We want (her) to concentrate on the South also," Shivakumar said in response to a question on reports that he has insisted on Priyanka Gandhi to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.
Responding to a query on possible candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, the KPCC chief said, "We have a tradition in our party for Rajya Sabha polls, we will abide by what they (central leadership) say...even now keeping the national interest in mind, they will decide."
The elections to four seats of Rajya Sabha is necessitated as the term of office of members - Nirmala Sitharaman (Union Finance Minister) and K C Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh and late Oscar Fernandes of Congress is due to expire on June 30.
Regarding candidates for polls to seven Legislative Council seats to be elected by MLAs scheduled for June 3, Shivakumar said he would hold a discussion with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah in this regard.
"We have discussed one round, we will discuss another round, after that we will take a call. There are only two seats for us, our options are very limited, and many people are seeking (tickets). Whatever is in the interest of the party, the high command will decide," he said.
The election to Legislative Council is necessitated as the term of office of seven members is going to expire on June 14.
In this election, each MLC candidate would require a minimum of 29 votes to win.
