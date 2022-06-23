ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal- Secular leader has alleged that (ED) has harassed Congress leader in the Herald case with repeated questioning.

" is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

He alleged that the President of the Contractors Association in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister and complained about the 40 per cent commission. "Why wasn't inquiry done here?" the JD-S leader asked.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's questioning had been done on "political grounds".

