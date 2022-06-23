ED harassing Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case: HD Kumaraswamy

-
ALSO READ
ED quizzes Cong leader Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in National Herald case
BJP & Congress want to 'finish off' JD(S), alleges H D Kumaraswamy
Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
After 21 hours of questioning over 2 days, Rahul Gandhi back at ED office
HD Kumaraswamy takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi for remark on regional parties
-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal- Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has harassed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case with repeated questioning.
"Rahul Gandhi is being constantly called for inquiries to get information. Five days to inquire? All registrations and information are available to ED. They can finish all inquiries in half an hour," Kumaraswamy told reporters.
He alleged that the President of the Contractors Association in Karnataka had written to the Prime Minister and complained about the 40 per cent commission. "Why wasn't inquiry done here?" the JD-S leader asked.
He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's questioning had been done on "political grounds".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU