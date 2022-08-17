Bihar's newly sworn-in law minister avoids warrant in kidnapping case

A day after becoming the law minister in the new government in Bihar, Kartikeya Singh alias Kartik Master appears to be in trouble after he avoided surrendering in a court or police in a kidnapping case, an official said on Wednesday.

Kartik Master, who is close to Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bahubali leader Anant Singh, is facing the charge of kidnapping in Patna district. A case in this regard was registered at the Bihta police station in 2014 (Case number (835/14). The warrant was issued in first week of August and he had to surrender before the court or police till August 16, the day he took the oath as a cabinet minister in the government and was given the law ministry portfolio.

As per the charge levelled against him, he was involved in the kidnapping of a person, named Rajiv Ranjan in 2014 and an FIR was registered against him at the Bihta police station. The victim had given a statement under CrPC of 164 in the court where he had mentioned the name of Kartik Master.

Besides this case, Kartik Master is also facing other criminal charges in Mokama railway police station and other police stations of Patna and adjoining districts.

Reacting to it, Kartik master said: "The allegations levelled against me are politically influenced and not proved yet. We will take action as per the law."

Kartik Master is a political strategist of Bahubali leader Anant Singh. He has been associated with Anant Singh since early 2000 and played a crucial role in the 2005 Assembly election for Anant Singh. He is a teacher by profession and recently was elected as MLC on the ticket of .

Reacting to it, Nikhil Anand, general secretary of the OBC wing of BJP said: "The council of ministers of government is presenting a very horrible picture. These people cannot ensure the safety and security of the people of Bihar. How come a person hides the fact that he is wanted in a kidnapping case and takes oath as a law minister of Bihar. It is very shameful for Nitish Kumar to have succumbed to the pressure of ."

