2 former Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel Sena MLAs likely to seek floor test
Gujarat accident: BJP allege MLA's son-in-law was drunk, Congress denies
RS polls: Fearing horse trading by BJP, 70 Congress MLAs camp in Udaipur
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
-
Nearly two weeks after resigning from the Congress, former Gujarat minister Naresh Raval and former Rajya Sabha member Raju Parmar joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday, months ahead of the state Assembly polls.
Both the leaders were associated with the Congress for decades.
State BJP chief C R Paatil welcomed them into the party by offering them saffron scarves and caps. A large number of their supporters also joined the ruling party.
Parmar was Congress's Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat for three terms - between 1988 and 2006. A prominent leader from the Dalit community, he had also served as a member of the National Committee for SC/ST.
Raval, a three-term MLA representing Vijapur Assembly seat in Mehsana, had served as the minister of state for home and industry minister in the then Congress government in Gujarat. He had won the Assembly elections in 1985, 1990 and 1998.
The Assembly elections are due by the end of this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU