Election Commission took Shiv Sena's name, symbol, can't take party: Uddhav

(UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the has allotted the party's name and symbol to the rebel faction but the poll body can never take away the party from him.

Addressing a rally for the first time after losing the party name and election symbol "bow and arrow" to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said he has nothing to offer to his supporters.

"I have come to seek your blessings and support," he said.

In a big blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the had last month allotted the name Shiv Sena' and its poll symbol to the group led by Shinde who has the support of most of the MLAs of .

Thackeray said he didn't accept the EC's decision.

"If the is not suffering from cataracts it should come and see the ground situation. The EC is a 'chuna lagav' commission and a slave of those in power. The principle based on which the EC took this decision is wrong,'' he said.

Thackeray said the party has appealed in the Supreme Court.

"You (the Election Commission) have taken away the party name and the symbol from us, but you can't take away from me,'' he said pointing out a huge turnout at the rally.

He said the BJP was trying to finish off Shiv Sena brutally and cruelly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)