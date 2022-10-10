JUST IN
SP lost its guiding light with Mulayam's death, his insights will be missed
Business Standard

Uddhav moves Delhi HC against EC order freezing Shiv Sena name, poll symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray | Delhi High Court | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the party name and election symbol.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI's October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties.

The petition has arrayed ECI and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknathrao Sambhaji Shinde as parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:39 IST

