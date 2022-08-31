Ensure strict action against AAP leader's attackers: Kejriwal to Gujarat CM

-
ALSO READ
Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat visit, to address public rally in Veraval today
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Salman Rushdie's attacker indicted, expected to appear in court today
Gujarat polls: Kejriwal to visit Kutch today, attend town hall meet
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to his Gujarat counterpart, Bhupendra Patel, on Tuesday to ensure strict action against those who attacked and injured AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya in the state.
Replying to a tweet of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker about the incident, Kejriwal said winning and losing is part of elections but it is against Gujarat's culture to crush the Opposition with violence.
"It is not right to attack those from the Opposition like this. Winning and losing is part of elections, but it is against the culture of Gujarat to crush the Opposition with violence and people do not like it," the AAP national convenor said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I appeal to the Gujarat chief minister to ensure strict punishment to the culprits and protect everyone," he added.
Kejriwal's demand came after AAP worker Vikas Yogi posted pictures of Sorathiya, who appeared to have sustained injuries on his head, on Twitter, alleging that "BJP goons made a murderous attempt" on the general secretary of the party's Gujarat unit.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia alleged that by attacking Sorathiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again proved that it is afraid of Kejriwal's work done in the education and health sectors.
Taking to Twitter, the party's Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak also alleged that "BJP goons" attacked Sorathiya and said people will give a fitting reply to the saffron party in the state Assembly election stated to be held later in the year.
"Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya has been attacked by BJP goons. Admitted in the hospital. We are not those to be intimidated, use all these tactics on the Congress. The BJP has not done anything in 27 years, now it will do all these things. People will give them a reply," Pathak said in his tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU