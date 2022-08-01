Arvind Kejriwal on Gujarat visit, to address public rally in Veraval today

Delhi Chief Minister will address a public rally at Veraval and offer prayers at a temple in Rajkot in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Monday, a party official said.

This will be Kejriwal's second visit to Rajkot in a week and fourth to the poll-bound state in a month.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener will address a public meeting in the Saurashtra region and make an important announcement regarding the upcoming Assembly election, AAP's general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said.

"Kejriwal will arrive at Porbandar airport at 1 pm. From there, he will leave for Veraval in Gir Somnath district," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief will address a public meeting at KCC Ground (Railway Colony) at 3 pm in Veraval.

After the rally, Kejriwal will travel to Rajkot, where he will take part in the Maha Aarti at a temple built on the grounds of Sanjay Rajguru College, and then leave for Delhi, Sorathiya said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)