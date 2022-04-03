Prime Minister Modi's speech on April 6 to have maximum coverage

-
ALSO READ
PMO holds informal interaction with ECs; report says no impropriety
Will never forget contributions of brave freedom fighters of Goa: PM
PM offers to help bridge gap between Russia, Ukraine in talks with Lavrov
PM Modi to Gujarat visit today, will address 'Panchayat Mahasammelan'
PM Modi to inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in UP's Balrampur
-
Elaborate arrangements are being made to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on April 6, which is BJP's Foundation Day, reached out to every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh.
Since this will be the first event for the state BJP after its victory in the recent state Assembly elections, the party is going all out to ensure its maximum coverage.
Special LED screens are being set up at BJP offices and arrangements are being made at village panchayat levels of the party organisation to ensure telecast of the event virtually.
The party's foundation day, first of the six annual events that the BJP celebrates all over the country, will be a mega show this year.
Besides the foundation day, the party will also celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14 as 'Samrasta Diwas' to highlight its initiatives to achieve social inclusion.
The entire week following the foundation day will be celebrated as 'Seva Saptah' (week dedicated to public service).
Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary and party's Lucknow in-charge, Govind Narayan Shukla, said, "We will organise blood donation camps, health camps, plantation drives and other public welfare activities. Programmes will be organised in every division of the state BJP. Party workers will carry placards mentioning government's welfare schemes like free ration scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others."
LED screens will be put up at various sites where party workers will listen to the Prime Minister's speech.
Other party workers will listen to the address through the medium available to them.
Ministers, MPs, MLAs and office bearers from the party will be present in the programmes in all districts.
--IANS
amita/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU