Everyone living in India is 'Hindu', says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Press Trust of India  |  Ambikapur 

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during a book launch function, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said every person living in the country is a 'Hindu' and the DNA of all Indians is the same, and asserted there was no need for anyone to change his way of offering rituals.

Addressing an event of Swayamsevaks (Sangh volunteers) in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, he repeatedly highlighted unity in diversity as India's age-old feature and said Hindutva is the only idea in the world that believes in taking everyone along. We have been telling since 1925 (when RSS was founded) that everyone living in India is a Hindu. Those who consider India as their 'matrubhoomi' (mother land) and want to live with a culture of unity in diversity and make efforts in this direction, irrespective of whatever religion, culture, language and food habit and ideology they follow, are Hindus, Bhagwat said. He said the ideology of Hindutva recognises diversity and believes in unity among people. Hindutva is the only idea in the entire world that believes in unifying diversities because it has carried such diversities together in this country for thousands of years. This is the truth and you have to speak it firmly. On the basis of it we can be united. The Sangh's work is to build individual and national character and bring unity among people," added the RSS leader. He emphasized on respecting everyone's faith and asserted the DNA of all Indians is the same and they had common ancestors. Despite having diversities we all are like oneWe had common ancestors. Every Indian who is part of the 40,000-year old 'Akhand Bharat' has common DNA. Our ancestors had taught that everyone should stick to their faith and rituals and not try to convert others' faith. Every path leads to a common place, said Bhagwat. The RSS leader called for respecting all religious faiths and their rituals. Respect everyone's faith and rituals. Accept everyone and walk on your own way. Fulfil your wishes, but don't be so selfish to not take care of wellbeing of others," he added. Bhagwat said the entire country fought the coronavirus pandemic unitedly. Our culture connects us. No matter how much we fight among ourselves, we become united in times of crises. We fight together when the country faces some kind of trouble. During the coronavirus pandemic the whole country stood as one to deal with it," he maintained. Appealing to people to visit Sangh's 'sakhas' (congregation of RSS workers), he said the 97-year-old organization's aim is to unite people and make societies influential while walking on the path of truth. Don't look at the Sangh from a distance as a spectator. Make your personality useful for the country and work for the welfare of the country and the society. Become swayamsevak to lead such life, Bhagwat added.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 22:49 IST

