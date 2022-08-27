Exaggeration of Veer Savarkar in Karnataka school books questioned

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tributes to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary
BMRCL's move to put up Savarkar's photo in metro station stirs controversy
Karnataka: Savarkar posters put up at Congress Party office in Vijayapura
Congress calls out Mamata for 'purposefully' excluding Nehru's picture
Karnataka Congress leader compares Jinnah with Savarkar, stirs controversy
-
After violence over removal of Veer Savarkar's flexes in Shivamogga and opposition to placing his picture next to Lord Ganesh's idols during Vinayak Chaturthi, the social media is discussing exaggeration of Veer Savarkar in school textbooks.
With this, the textbook revision row has yet again resurfaced in the state. The education department has replaced a lesson from the Kannada textbook for Class 8.
The previous lesson "Blood Group" authored by Vijayamala has been replaced with "Kalavanu Geddavaru" (Those who won against time) lesson by K.K. Gatti. The lesson is the first person account of the author's visit to Andaman cellular jail where Veer Savarkar was kept.
The writer has also depicted the cell of Veer Savarkar and stated that though Savarkar's cell did not have any ventilaltion, BulBul birds managed to fly in and Savarkar sat on their wings and touched the earth of motherland every day. The social media campaign says the facts have been exaggerated.
Meanwhile, Tumakuru University in Karnataka is all set to establish the Research centre on Veer Savarkar, which is likely to create fresh controversy. The syndicate meeting has approved the decision and preparations are on to submit a proposal in this regard to the government, sources explained.
--IANS
mka/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU