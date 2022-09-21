Filing cases, arresting Opposition leaders Centre's flagship project: Pawar

-
ALSO READ
History based on facts needed to inspire new generation: Sharad Pawar
RS results not shocking; NCP got extra vote from opposite side MLA: Pawar
Some people getting anxious after losing power: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Opposition parties meet at Pawar's residence to discuss joint VP candidate
Terror threat received by Mumbai cops should be taken seriously: Ajit Pawar
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that filing cases and arresting Opposition leaders seem to be the flagship project of the Centre.
If you check today's newspaper, it has detailed how Central probe agencies have increased their actions against Opposition parties and leaders. It seems that filing cases and arresting Opposition leaders are the flagship project of the Centre.
"Whenever they have some doubts about the outcome of an election, such steps are taken as an important work. The key issues and challenges before the society are kept aside, Pawar told reporters here in a swipe at BJP-ruled Centre.
We will respond to it politically, said the NCP chief.
A prime witness in Mumbai's Patra 'chawl' redevelopment project case has told the Enforcement Directorate, probing the related money laundering, in which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is an accused, that during 2008-09 some residents of the area had approached NCP chief Sharad Pawar through local politicians for the redevelopment of the chawl (tenement).
After various meetings, Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut, along with Rakesh Wadhawan, of HDIL (Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd) were asked to handle the project, she told the ED, which has filed a supplementary charge sheet.
Before the 2019 Assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate had served a notice to Pawar.
But the agency later said that Pawar's presence was not required for the inquiry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 14:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU